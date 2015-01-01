|
Citation
|
Lancharro-Tavero I, Romero-Serrano R, Torres-Enamorado D, Arroyo-Rodríguez A, Macías-Seda J, Gil-García E. Aten. Primaria 2022; 54(3): e102213.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Conflictos de las enfermeras comunitarias en la aplicación del Protocolo Andaluz para la Actuación Sanitaria ante la Violencia de Género
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Sociedad Espanola de Medicina de Familia y Comunitaria, Publisher Elsevier España)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35051891
|
Abstract
|
Gender violence is a public health problem and interest in its prevention and approach has increased in contemporary societies. In Spain there are health policies for health action against gender violence, but with uneven development by autonomies. From these policies derives the development of action protocols.
Language: es