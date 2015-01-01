SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Molendijk T. Br. J. Psychiatry 2022; 220(1): 1-3.

(Copyright © 2022, Royal College of Psychiatry)

10.1192/bjp.2021.114

35045903

Interest in the concept of moral injury among researchers, clinicians and policy makers can have undesirable consequences that are rarely considered. It can lead to misunderstanding of post-traumatic stress disorder, risks of primary and secondary gains for affected individuals and tertiary gains for third parties. This editorial calls for critical assessment of this sensitive matter.


post-traumatic stress disorder; ethics; military psychiatry; Moral injury; philosophy

