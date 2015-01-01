Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To determine the feasibility of patients to use a web-based health app for management of post-concussion (mTBI) symptoms in an out-patient setting. Participants: Seven (7) patients who were referred to an outpatient specialist clinic (physiatry) with persisting symptoms following a concussion. Participants had to be 18 years of age or older and more than 3 months post injury.



DESIGN: This was a prospective cohort study using a web-based platform for chronic disease management to guide patients in managing symptoms based on individual clinical recommendations. Each patient received weekly Symptom Management Plans created by a health coach and a physician specialist, designed to reinforce positive progress with clinical recommendations. Main Measures: Adherence to tracking daily recommendations and symptoms (data collected through the web-interface), The Rivermead Post-Concussion Questionnaire (self report) and a Satisfaction Questionnaire (self report).



RESULTS: Adherence to assigned clinical recommendations was close to 100%. Pre-post results on the patient reported outcome measure (Rivermead Post Concussion Tool) showed improvement for most patients in their experience of symptoms. The Satisfaction Questionnaire showed high rates of satisfaction with the App and the intervention in general.



CONCLUSIONS: Use of a web-based health app with a health coach is feasible in this patient population from both the patient and clinician perspective based on high adherence. There is also some evidence of improvement of symptoms with this intervention over time. Further exploration of the use of this type of intervention with post-concussion patients could potentially impact long-term outcomes.

