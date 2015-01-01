Abstract

Youth violence is considered one of the most preventable causes of morbidity and premature mortality. Various risk factors have previously been identified, however, there is presently a crucial need to develop effective decision-support tools in order to identify children and youth at increased risk for violence. The current study utilised data collected from the interRAI Child and Youth Mental Health Screener (ChYMH-S), within the province of Ontario, to develop and validate a methodology for the purpose of identifying young persons who were at greater risk of harm to others. Additional data from 59 mental health agencies validated the algorithm, and it was found to be a strong predictor of harmful behaviour toward others. The RIO algorithm provides a valuable decision-support tool with strong psychometric properties that may be used to identify young persons who exhibit signs or symptoms associated with increased likelihood of harm toward others, in order to provide early intervention efforts for these vulnerable youth, thereby reducing the likelihood of future aggressive behaviours.

