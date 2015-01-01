Abstract

Mobbing at work is defined as the presence of violent behaviors, including physical and emotional abuse, by co-workers, subordinates or superiors to force someone out of the workplace through rumor, innuendo, intimidation, humiliation, discrediting, and isolation. According to recent Italian data, it has been estimated that about 1 million and 404 thousand women have been victims of mobbing or sexual abuse. Unfortunately, to date, a specific legislation for mobbing is lacking, and judge's sentences are based only on personal interpretations/applications on current Italian laws on violence and work-stress, as well as on the growing Supreme Court sentences regarding this hot issue. This perspective paper aims to better define the mobbing phenomenon, highlighting the main concerns and offering potential solutions.

Language: it