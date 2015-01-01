|
Citation
|
O'Brien RT, Gagnon KW, Egan JE, Coulter RWS. Games Health J. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35049380
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Game-based interventions can easily disseminate health information to hard-to-reach populations, such as sexual and gender minority youth (SGMY; e.g., gay/lesbian, bisexual, and transgender youth). SGMY disproportionately experience health problems, which have been attributed to greater violence victimization, such as bullying. Nevertheless, few interventions exist to improve health outcomes for bullied SGMY. Since game-based interventions offer economically viable and easily scalable solutions, we explored why bullied SGMY play games, the gaming characteristics they enjoy, and their preferences for future game-based interventions.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
games; gender minority youth; qualitative interviews; sexual minority youth