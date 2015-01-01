Abstract

School bullying is a serious public health problem globally, and is widely prevalent in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Unfortunately, most research on bullying has focussed on the victims and not much attention has been given to the perpetrators. Philip and Fahad have rightly pointed out that the experience of bullying adversely impacts both the victims and the perpetrators [1]. Several studies have found bullying perpetration associated with a longitudinal risk for externalizing problem behaviors (conduct problems, delinquency, weapon carrying, and antisocial behaviors) and consumption of substances (alcohol, cigarette, and illicit drugs) [2]. Bullying perpetration is also associated with continuity of aggression later in life [3]. Evolutionary theory suggests that victims, who graduate to becoming perpetrators, may be using their aggression as an adaptive strategy to escape their status as victims. However, this transition may be achieved at a great psychosocial cost, as bully-victims are reported to have the worst long-term physical and mental health outcomes...

Language: en