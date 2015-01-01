Abstract

PURPOSE: Persons with psychiatric illness are vulnerable to be the victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) and at risk of perpetrating IPV.



OBJECTIVES: To estimate the prevalence and association of IPV in patients with psychiatric disorders, both as victims and as perpetrators.



METHODOLOGY: We conducted a questionnaire based, cross-sectional study using systematic random sampling at psychiatric OPD in a tertiary care hospital, in Haryana, India. A total of 500 participants diagnosed with psychiatric disorder were assessed using Operational WHO Criteria for IPV Victimization assessment and IPV Perpetration Assessment scale by Rhodes et al.



RESULTS: The prevalence of IPV victimization was 16% during the last year and 26% during lifetime. IPV victimization was found significantly more in females (especially sexual), young and unemployed participants, during the initial 10 years of marriage and 10 years of the illness. Sexual IPV was the most common. The prevalence of IPV perpetration by the participants was 6% during last year and 10.6% in lifetime. Perpetrators were more likely to be males of higher age (40-50 years), unemployed, having lower income, belonging to joint family, and residing in rural areas. Diagnosis of a psychiatric illness, especially psychosis increased chances of perpetration. As the duration of illness increased, prevalence of IPV perpetration increased.



CONCLUSION: Intimate partner violence among persons with psychiatric disorders is common and they are more vulnerable to being victims of IPV, rather than perpetrating IPV. Vulnerability and risk factors for IPV should be taken into account and optimized strategies should be devised for prevention.

Language: en