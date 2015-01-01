|
Citation
Li C, Martin K, Read D. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2022; 91: e106778.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
35051887
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Thoracic trauma is a significant cause of mortality, being responsible for 25% of trauma deaths. Despite this, azygos vein lacerations are rare, with only 35 published cases. We present two cases of azygos vein laceration over 21 years from 1999 to 2020 at a Level One Trauma Centre in Melbourne, Australia, as well as a review of the literature. CASE PRESENTATIONS: The first case is a 38-year-old male who fell eight metres from a motorbike jump. He arrived in our emergency department in extremis. The second case is an 81-year-old female driver who presented following a motor vehicle crash. Both patients had massive right haemothorax and haemodynamic instability, so were transferred to the operating theatre for emergency thoracotomies. Both patients survived to hospital discharge.
Language: en
Keywords
Trauma; Azygos vein; Thoracic trauma