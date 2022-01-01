Abstract

BACKGROUND: Elderly individuals who experience falls suffer from higher levels of anxiety because of physical or mental injury. This study examined the association between falls and anxiety among elderly Chinese individuals. It also explored the mediating roles of functional ability and social participation in the link between falls and anxiety.



METHODS: The analytical sample included 8233 elderly people aged 60 and above, and prospective data were obtained from the Chinese Longitudinal Healthy Longevity Survey (CLHLS). Anxiety was evaluated by a 7-item Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD-7) scale, and falls were determined by self-report. The association between falls and anxiety was assessed by linear regression. Mediation analysis was used to explore the potential mediating roles of functional ability and social participation on the association between falls and anxiety.



RESULTS: Suffering falls predicted higher anxiety levels among elderly individuals (B = 0.608, 95% CI: 0.471, 0.746). Functional ability and social participation play partial mediating roles in the association between falls and anxiety, and the mediating effects were 0.036 (95% CI: 0.020, 0.058) and 0.005 (95% CI: 0.003, 0.014), respectively. The serial mediating effect of functional ability and social participation on the association between falls and anxiety was 0.003 (95% CI: 0.002, 0.005). LIMITATIONS: This study is based upon cross-sectional data, which limit inferring causality.



CONCLUSIONS: This study suggests that policy-makers should explore how to encourage elderly individuals who experience falls to restore functional ability and participate in appropriate social activities to alleviate anxiety.

