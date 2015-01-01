Abstract

BACKGROUND: The long-term health association of the leisure-time and transport-related physical activity domains of the International Physical Activity Questionnaire have not been established in Latin American settings. The authors aimed to quantify the 7-year all-cause mortality risk associated with levels of leisure-time and transport-related physical activity.



METHODS: Ongoing prospective cohort study conducted in 4 sites in Peru. People ≥35 years were randomly selected from the general population in each study site. The exposures were leisure-time and transport-related physical activity (International Physical Activity Questionnaire) at baseline. The outcome was all-cause mortality based on information retrieved from national records. Cox regression and sensitivity analyses were conducted.



RESULTS: There were 3601 people (mean age 55.8 y, 51.5% women). Greater levels of physical activity were associated with lower risk of all-cause mortality, an observation confirmed in sensitivity analyses. Compared with those with low levels of physical activity, leisure-time (≥500 metabolic equivalent of task minutes per week) and transport-related (500-1499 and ≥1500 metabolic equivalent of task minutes per week) physical activity were associated with 70% (95% confidence interval, 3%-90%), 43% (95% confidence interval, 18%-61%), and 42% (95% confidence interval, 8%-63%) lower all-cause mortality, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Greater levels of leisure-time and transport-related physical activity were associated with a strong reduction in the risk of all-cause mortality across different geographical sites.

