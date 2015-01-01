|
Romera EM, Luque R, Ortega-Ruiz R, Gómez-Ortiz O, Camacho A. Psicothema 2022; 34(1): 110-116.
(Copyright © 2022, Departamento de Psicología de la Universidad de Oviedo, Publisher Colegio Oficial de Psicológicas de Asturias)
35048902
OBJECTIVE: Individual risks factors of peer victimization have been widely identified in children and adolescents. However, little is known about how the classroom context may increase or decrease the frequency of victimization. The present short-term prospective longitudinal study used a a person-by-environment approach to examine whether peer perception and social anxiety, along with class social adjustment levels as a moderator, affect the likelihood of peer victimization over time.
Adolescent; Child; Humans; Female; Male; Risk Factors; Prospective Studies; *Bullying; *Crime Victims; Anxiety/epidemiology; Longitudinal Studies; Peer Group; Social Adjustment; Social Perception