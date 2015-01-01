|
Citation
|
Fountoulakis KN, Fountoulakis NK. Psychiatry Res. 2022; 309: e114378.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35051880
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: It is widely believed that during the Great Depression (1929-1933) there was a rise in suicidal rates which was causally related to the increase in unemployment. There are no studies on the effect the Great Depression had on homicidal rates METHODS: The data concerning suicide, homicide, economic and climatic variables for the years 1900-1940 for the whole of the US were gathered from the US Center for Disease Control, the Maddison Project, the National Bureau of Economic Research and the National Climatic Data Center. Time Series Analysis was performed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Homicide; Suicide; Temperature; Climate; Great Depression