Abstract

Emergency department (ED) usage by older adults tends to be a major health issue due to increase in aging population and their health fragility. Currently, there is no study comparing ED data of older adults with those of younger population in Southeast Asia. The aim of this study was to explore the epidemiologic data of elderly who visited the ED from 2016 to 2018 and compare them with data from younger group. Data on ED visits from 2016 to 2018 were extracted from the electronic medical database. Descriptive statistics were used for analyzing the collected data and compared with the data of the age group of 15-59 years. A total of 27,871 elderly patients were found eligible and included. The mean age was 72.69 years (95% confidence interval 72.6-72.8). Patients aged 60-69 years have the highest ED visits rate (45.4%). From the total visits, 58.06% were discharged from ED, while 40.82% were admitted to hospital with 11.22% death rate after the admission. The most diagnosed condition was injury, poisoning, or other consequence from an external cause, with a head injury as the leading cause (20.74%). Compared with patients aged 15-59 years, elderly patients had a higher visit rate per 1000 population (21.99 vs. 30.91; P < 0.001), more admissions (15% vs. 40.8%; P < 0.001), and more re-visits within 7 days (1.81% vs. 4.07%; P < 0.001). These results showed that older adult patients tend to have higher ED visits rate, ED re-visits rate, and admissions rate compared to younger age groups.

