|
Citation
|
Rombouts M, Duinhof EL, Kleinjan M, Kraiss JT, Shields-Zeeman L, Monshouwer K. BMC Public Health 2022; 22(1): e139.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35057774
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Depression is one of the leading causes of illness and disability among young people. In the Netherlands, one in twelve Dutch adolescents has experienced depression in the last 12 months. Pre-vocational students are at higher risk for elevated depressive symptoms. Effective interventions, especially for this risk group, are therefore needed to prevent the onset of depression or mitigate the adverse long-term effects of depression. The aim of this study is to examine the effectiveness and implementation of a school-based program Happy Lessons (HL), that aims to prevent depression and promote well-being among pre-vocational students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Depression prevention; Integrated universal and indicated prevention; Pre-vocational; School-based intervention; Well-being promotion