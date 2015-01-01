Abstract

Contact and collision sports are believed to accelerate brain aging. Postmortem studies of the human brain have implicated tau deposition in and around the perivascular space as a biomarker of an as yet poorly understood neurodegenerative process. Relatively little is known about the effects that collision sport participation has on the age-related trajectories of macroscale brain structure and function, particularly in female athletes. Diffusion MRI and resting-state functional MRI were obtained from female collision sport athletes (n = 19 roller derby (RD) players; 23-45 years old) and female control participants (n = 14; 20-49 years old) to quantify structural coupling (S(C)) and decoupling (S(D)). The novel and interesting finding is that RD athletes, but not controls, exhibited increasing S(C) with age in two association networks: the frontoparietal network, important for cognitive control, and default-mode network, a task-negative network (permuted p = 0.0006). Age-related increases in S(C) were also observed in sensorimotor networks (RD, controls) and age-related increases in S(D) were observed in association networks (controls) (permuted p ≤ 0.0001). These distinct patterns suggest that competing in RD results in compressed neuronal timescales in critical networks as a function of age and encourages the broader study of female athlete brains across the lifespan.

