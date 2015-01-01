Abstract

Research on traumatic brain injury (TBI) as a result of domestic violence has greatly increased in the past decade, with publications addressing the prevalence, diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment. Although TBI due to domestic violence has recently been found to occur quite frequently, it was not widely understood until the 1990s. Individuals who suffer from domestic violence TBI often experience sequelae such as decreased cognitive functioning, memory loss, and PTSD. The goal of this article is to increase awareness about TBI secondary to domestic violence, with the intent that it will highlight areas for future research on the diagnosis, evaluation, and treatment of TBI in this population. The articles in this study were first found using the search terms traumatic brain injury and domestic violence. Although, in recent years, there has been a significant increase in research on TBI due to domestic violence, the overall conclusion of this review article is that there is still a need for future research in many areas including the effects on minority populations, the effects of COVID-19, and improvements of screening tools.

Language: en