Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Elder abuse leads to significant adverse consequences on overall health and wellbeing outcomes on the elderly including premature mortality. In this study, we assess the prevalence, state-variations and associated factors of elder abuse in India using cross-sectional data.



METHODS: Nationally representative data from the first wave of the Longitudinal Ageing Study in India (LASI) was analysed. Bivariate and multivariate analyses were used to study the prevalence, state-variations and associated factors of elder abuse.



RESULTS: Overall, 5.2 per cent of elderly (60+) have experienced abuse in one year prior to the survey and 3 per cent of them have experienced abuse within the household. Among others, verbal abuse or disrespect is the common form of abuse. Further, we observed considerable variations in the prevalence of elder abuse across states and union territories. The highest prevalence was observed in Bihar (11.6%) and Karnataka (10.1%). In the regression analysis, educational attainment has emerged as a protective factor of elder abuse, particularly among women. The older adults who live alone, had functional limitations, multiple morbidity conditions and hospitalised in last one year are more likely to experience abuse. The older adults who experienced abuse are two times more likely to experience depressive symptoms.



CONCLUSION: Cross-state variation in the prevalence of elder abuse and subgroup differences suggest state-specific interventions and essential monitoring of older adults with functional limitations, chronic diseases and hospitalisation which can further reduce the prevalence and consequences of elder abuse in India.

