Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hyperkalaemia in oleander (Nerium oleander) poisoning has been associated with a poor prognosis. Different electrocardiographic (ECG) presentations are possible because of vagotonia and hyperkalaemia.



METHODS/RESULTS: We report a series of three cases of oleander poisoning in which ECG showed unusual hyperkalaemia features, such as bradyarrhythmia, sinoatrial block, atrioventricular block and junctional rhythm.



CONCLUSIONS: If arterial blood gas analysis or laboratory values indicate hyperkalaemia in oleander poisoning, the hyperkalaemia should be treated immediately, even if the ECG does not show typical hyperkalaemia features. LEARNING POINTS: Hyperkalaemia in oleander poisoning is associated with a poor prognosis.Hyperkalaemia should be treated aggressively in oleander poisoning even if the ECG does not show typical features, as mimics other conditions on ECG.

Language: en