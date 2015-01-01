|
Citation
Jeong SH, Lee DW, Kang SH, Kim SH, Park EC, Shin J. Front. Public Health 2021; 9: e809043.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
35059383
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to evaluate the longitudinal association between changes in depressive symptoms and hazardous drinking among South Korean adults. Participants/Methods: This study was conducted using a sample drawn from participants enrolled in the Korea Welfare Panel Study (KoWePS) from 2013 to 2018. Hazardous drinking was defined as a score of 11 points for men and seven points for women on the Korean version of the Alcohol Use Disorders Identification Test. Depressive symptoms were evaluated using an 11-item version of the Center for Epidemiologic Studies Depression Scale. A generalized estimating equation model was used to analyze the association between changes in depressive symptoms and hazardous drinking.
Language: en
Keywords
|
depression; alcoholism; hazardous drinking; Korea Welfare Panel Study; longitudinal data