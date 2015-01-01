Abstract

Although data and research on the topic are lacking, the phenomenon of feigned homicidality in short-term hospitalization appears to have increased in recent years. Inpatient psychiatrists not only assess the seriousness of homicidal threats, but also whether such threats are authentic. However, specific literature and diagnostic manuals provide virtually no clinical guidance for this. The authors present two case examples of homicidality feigned for self-serving purposes that had little to do with hostility against the would-be victim. They recommend an approach to assessment that first takes any threat of homicide seriously, and involves an attempt to assess the seriousness of the threat and risk of harm. Secondly, if feigned homicidality is suspected, clinicians can methodically assess for this using criterion that have been applied to the assessment of malingering.

