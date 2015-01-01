Abstract

Falling is one of the most serious health risk problems throughout the world for elderly people. Considerable expenses are allocated for the treatment of after-fall injuries and emergency services after a fall. Fall risks and their effects would be substantially reduced if a fall is predicted or detected accurately on time and prevented by providing timely help. Various methods have been proposed to prevent or predict falls in elderly people. This paper systematically reviews all the publications, projects, and patents around the world in the field of fall prediction, fall detection, and fall prevention. The related works are categorized based on the methodology which they used, their types, and their achievements.

Language: en