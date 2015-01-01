Abstract

Identify etiological factors related to the determination of the nursing diagnosis post-trauma syndrome in women victims of violence DATA SOURCE: : Five databases were searched: SciVerse Scopus, PubMed, Latin American and Caribbean Health Sciences Literature, CINAHL with Full Text, and PsycINFO DATA SYNTHESIS: : A total of nine etiological factors related to post-trauma syndrome were identified: physical assault, sexual assault, psychological violence, childhood trauma, low education level, low socioeconomic status, lack of employment, age under 40 years, and depression severity. Such factors were associated with the nursing diagnosis of post-trauma syndrome, according to the synthesis CONCLUSION: : We believe that identifying the nursing diagnosis post-trauma syndrome in its current form shown in the NANDA-I taxonomy is limited as the determination of nursing interventions is based on the etiological factors identified during the diagnostic reasoning step IMPLICATIONS FOR NURSING PRACTICE: : This study brings the need to implement knowledge about nursing diagnoses related to violence against women, highlighting the lack of literature that can exemplify the practice of nurses with regard to care relevant to the public in question.

