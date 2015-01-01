Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidality among youth is one of the most challenging public health issues. A thorough understanding of the risk factors that contribute to youth suicidality is necessary. The main aim of the study is to estimate the proportion of suicidality and understand factors associated with suicidality amongst clients attending youth mental health promotion clinics in Karnataka, India.



METHODS: A retrospective cross-sectional case record analysis was performed utilising data from real-time digitised management information system specifically developed for the programme. All case records of clients aged 15 to 35 years who received mental health promotion (MHP) services between January 2017 and December 2020 across 30 districts of Karnataka were included in this analysis. Multivariate logistic regression analysis was performed with suicidality among clients as outcome. Socio-demographic characteristics, issues reported, feelings/emotions that indicate underlying mental health issue/crisis, being aware of suicidality among friends and family and personal habits (smoking/chewing tobacco and drinking alcohol) were considered potential exposure variables.



FINDINGS: Overall proportion of suicidality among youth presenting to youth mental health promotion clinics in Karnataka was 3.5% (357/10,340). Among factors associated with suicidality, the strongest association was found among those clients who reported attempted suicide among friends (AOR 8.94; 95% CI 5.95-13.45), family members (AOR 5.50; 95% CI 3.66-8.29), being anxious (AOR 4.90; 95% CI 3.43-6.99), inability to trust anyone (AOR 4.07; 95% CI 2.75-6.03), had issues of Gender, Sex and Sexuality (AOR 3.16; 95% CI 1.93-5.17) and relationship issues (AOR 2.77; 95% CI 2.05-3.73).



CONCLUSION: The results alert all institutions, organisations and departments that cater to services and development of youth, to be sensitive towards risk factors of suicidality. The study advocates youth mental health promotion clinics to be equipped with measures/interventions to identify and manage such risk factors. This study has implications for Youth mental health promotion in India and other similar South-East Asian countries.

Language: en