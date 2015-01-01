Abstract

Weight-based bullying is among the most prevalent forms of peer harassment and carries significant health consequences-particularly among adolescents who identify as a sexual and/or gender minority (SGM). We examined how anti-bullying legislation that includes weight as a protected class (enumeration) contributes to the prevalence of weight-based bullying and its adverse health sequelae among SGM adolescents. We collected data on weight-based bullying and health risk (stress, unhealthy eating behaviors, self-rated health) from the LGBTQ National Teen Survey and linked these to state anti-bullying legislation obtained from the United States (US) Department of Health and Human Services. Weight-based bullying was less frequent, but associated with greater health risk for SGM adolescents in states with, versus without, weight-enumerated anti-bullying laws. Adding weight as a protected class in anti-bullying legislation may be an effective strategy for reducing weight-based bullying, but additional supports are needed to support adolescents who continue to experience weight-based bullying.

