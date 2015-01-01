|
Taylor-Clark TM, Loan LA, Swiger PA, Hearld LR, Li P, Patrician PA. Mil. Med. 2022
(Copyright © 2022, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
35059717
INTRODUCTION: More than 40,000 soldiers cannot deploy every year, which undermines readiness. The medical readiness of soldiers is a critical component of the overall operational readiness of the U.S. Army. Acute musculoskeletal injuries (MSIs) are the greatest threat to medical readiness. Medical providers place soldiers on temporary profiles to facilitate treatment and recovery of acute MSIs. Poorly managed temporary profiles negatively impact a soldier's work attendance, resulting in the loss or limitation of over 25 million workdays annually. Upgrading the electronic profile system and implementing the Army Medical Home has led to improvements in managing temporary profiles over the last decade. The Army Medical Home encompasses care delivery platforms, including the Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) and Soldier-Centered Medical Home (SCMH). The structure of U.S. Army PCMHs and SCMHs differ in ways that may affect care processes and patient outcomes. Temporary profile management is an important soldier health outcome that has not been studied in relation to the U.S. Army's PCMH and SCMH structures or care processes. Access to care, continuity, and communication are three care processes that have been described as essential factors in reducing lost workdays and functional limitations in workers after an acute injury. Understanding the impact of the medical home on temporary profile days is vital to medical readiness. This study aimed to (1) compare temporary profile days between the U.S. Army PCMHs and SCMHs and (2) determine the influence of medical home structures and care processes on temporary profile days among active duty U.S. Army soldiers receiving care for MSIs.
