Nouma Y. Pan. Afr. Med. J. 2021; 40: e190.

(Copyright © 2021, African Field Epidemiology Network)

10.11604/pamj.2021.40.190.22783

35059110

PMC8728805

Charcoal burning (CB) suicide is an old method that revived and has clearly become prevalent across several countries, as considered "soft" and "painless". This alarming spread is induced by the contagious effect of suicidal behaviors. Internet and suicide web forums may play, unfortunately, a crucial role in promoting this suicide's method. In this paper, we present the first documented case of CB suicide in Tunisia and probably in all African countries. Thereupon, we report a case of a young man suicide and we detail the forensic investigation findings. In order to prevent a potential epidemic spread, this form of suicide should require further attention not only in regions where it is already recognized but also in countries where it is not yet prevalent.


Autopsy; suicide; poisoning; case report; carbon monoxide; charcoal

