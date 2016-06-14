Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Whether sociocultural perceptions of charcoal-burning suicide have influenced its rapid increase in prevalence is unclear. We aimed to explore perceptions of Taiwan's general population regarding charcoal-burning suicide, their personal belief in life after death, and related feelings of thoughts associated with those who attempt charcoal-burning suicide.



METHODS: An online web-based survey, focussing on sociocultural attitudes towards death, as well as perceptions towards charcoal-burning suicide, and those who attempt charcoal-burning suicide, was conducted from 14 January to 14 June 2016.



RESULTS: In total, 1343 adults completed the online survey (mean age of 33.46; 66.6% women). Notably, 90.3% of participants considered charcoal burning to be an easily accessible suicide method. Multivariable analyses revealed that among the examined factors, the perceived 'painlessness' of charcoal-burning suicide was associated with an over seven-fold increased risk of choosing charcoal-burning suicide (OR = 7.394; p < 0.001; 95% CI: 2.614-20.912).



CONCLUSION: As reflected in this study, charcoal-burning suicide is perceived as easily accessible and painless. The perceived 'painlessness' may be the factor that distinguishes the choice of charcoal-burning suicide from that of other suicide methods. Future efforts to target these perceptions regarding charcoal-burning suicide may be warranted in both media reporting and suicide prevention programmes.

Language: en