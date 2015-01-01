|
Thomas JE, Pasch KE, Marti CN, Hinds JT, Wilkinson AV, Loukas A. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35059751
INTRODUCTION: Research has demonstrated disparities in depressive symptoms among people who are marginalized. However, more work should examine depressive symptoms through an intersectional lens, recognizing that multiple systems of privilege and oppression interlock to create unique struggles where multiple marginalized identities meet. Recent methodological developments have advanced quantitative intersectionality research using multilevel modeling to partition variance in depressive symptoms to person-level sociodemographic variables and intersectional-level social strata. The purpose of this study is to leverage these methods to examine trajectories of depressive symptoms among young adults in Texas through an intersectional lens.
Young adults; Depression; Intersectionality; Multilevel modeling