Abstract

PURPOSE: The burden of mental health and substance use disorders among Italian young people have not yet been presented in detail, despite adolescents and young adults aged between 10 and 24 years constitute 14.5% of the Italian population. Therefore, the aim of this study was to provide data on the health burden of mental health and substance use disorders among young people (10-24 years) in Italy between 1990 and 2019.



METHODS: Ecological study design using data from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019. Age- and sex-specific prevalence and years lived with disability (YLDs) of mental health and substance use disorders with the uncertainty intervals were reported as well as their percentual changes between 1990 and 2019.



RESULTS: Prevalence and YLDs rates of mental health and substance use disorders showed negative trends overall between 1990 and 2019. However, diagnoses of attention-deficit/hyperactivity, autism spectrum, conduct and eating (among males) disorders increased as well as cocaine use disorder. The highest levels of disability in terms of YLDs were due to anxiety, depressive, conduct and eating disorders and alcohol use, amphetamine use and opioid use disorders. The disease burden was higher in middle-late adolescence and young adulthood than early adolescence, among females than males for mental health disorders and among males compared to females for substance use disorders.



CONCLUSION: Findings of the study highlighted disorder-specific patterns of prevalence and YLDs rates and were discussed considering previous research. The public health system should continuously sustain mental health promotion and prevention efforts in young people.

Language: en