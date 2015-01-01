Abstract

Background The aim of this study was to assess patient-reported symptoms and health-related quality of life, 12 to 24 months after injury in patients with midfacial fractures.



METHODS Patients diagnosed with midfacial fractures were assessed regarding symptoms related to the fracture as well as assessment of the patients overall health-related quality of life using the Gothenburg Trismus Questionnaire (GTQ), the Folkestad facial trauma questionnaire, and EuroQol five-dimensional (EQ-5D). Questionnaires were distributed to the study patients 12 to 24 months after the trauma. Medical records were retrospectively surveyed for age, gender, trauma etiology, date of injury, fracture classification, treatment regimen, and time of surgery.



RESULTS Sixty-seven percent of the study group reports sensibility disturbance in the face 12 to 24 months after trauma and 52% reported cosmetic consequences related to the trauma. Numbness in the face was the symptom reported to be most disturbing for the patients. Few of the patients reported severe jaw-related problems, problems with muscular tension, or eating limitation according to the validated questionnaire GTQ.



CONCLUSION Sensibility disturbance remains a significant and common symptom 12 to 24 months after midfacial trauma. There is a need for a validated patient-reported outcome instrument for facial trauma that covers multiple aspects of facial trauma such as vision disturbance and diplopia, jaw-related problems, and facial pain as well as sensibility disturbance and cosmetic consequences.

Language: en