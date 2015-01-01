Abstract

Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) is disproportionately affected by gender-based violence (GBV). We systematically reviewed English language, peer-reviewed, quantitative evaluations of interventions to reduce violence against women and girls (VAWG) in SSA that involved a comparison group and reported GBV incidence, or GBV-related attitudes, norms and symptoms as an outcome. We identified 53 studies published between January 2000 and April 2020 and classified these programmes from an empowerment perspective using the following categories: social, economic, combined social and economic and psychological empowerment interventions. Our review found social empowerment interventions effective for transforming gender attitudes and norms and reducing GBV, and psychological empowerment interventions effective for managing GBV-related symptoms. The evidence for economic empowerment interventions was equivocal. Key elements of successful interventions included participatory group learning, engaging male partners, engaging the community, longer duration and utilising existing platforms. Promising approaches for further research included gender specific programmes, psychological empowerment interventions delivered by lay workers and psychological empowerment interventions focused on GBV reduction.

