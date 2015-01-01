Abstract

Diarrhetic Shellfish Poisoning (DSP) results from the human consumption of contaminated shellfish with marine biotoxins, which are produced by some species of marine dinoflagellates, mainly belonging to the genus Dinophysis. Shellfish contamination with marine biotoxins not only pose a threat to human health, but also lead to financial loss to aquaculture operations from the temporary closure of production areas when toxin concentrations exceed regulatory levels. In this study, we developed a Bayesian Network (BN) model for forecasting the short-term variations of DSP toxins in blue mussels (Mytilus edulis) from Bantry Bay, Southwest Ireland. Data inputs to a BN model from 10 production sites in Bantry Bay included plankton cell densities in sea water, DSP toxin concentration in mussels and sea surface temperature. The model was trained with data from 2014 to 2018, and validated with data of 2019. Validation consisted of predicting the DSP toxin concentration at one production site using the model parameters from the other locations as input values. Model validation showed that the prediction accuracy was higher than 86%. Sensitivity analysis indicated that in general, DSP toxin concentration was more relevant than plankton abundance. This initial work has demonstrated the usefulness of BN modeling as an approach to short term forecasting. Further work is ongoing to use the model for scenario testing and to increase the number of environmental parameters used as inputs to the model.

Language: en