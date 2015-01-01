Abstract

Illumination is an environmental factor affecting lane-change behavior. To identify the factors associated with lane-change behaviors in low illumination, the Lane-change Behavior Questionnaire in Low Illumination was developed based on the Chinese traffic environment and low-illumination environmental conditions. The appropriate dimensional structure of the questionnaire was identified. In a sample of 214 drivers in Hefei, China, the study found that male and younger drivers were more likely to change lanes while driving in a low-illumination environment. Drivers with more experience driving in low illumination were more likely to change lanes. Risky driving behaviors and lane-change frequency were significantly positively correlated. Lane-change intention was significantly higher when respondents drove on roads with street lighting than on roads without street lighting. The regression model predicted the frequency of lane-change behavior well based on gender, weekly driving time, and lane-change and risky driving behavior factors.

Language: en