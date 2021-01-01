Abstract

Crossing outside of a marked crosswalk or jaywalk is risky to pedestrians yet it common in Malaysia. To minimize the risk of crashes occurring to the pedestrians near the marked crosswalk, there is a need to understand jaywalking behaviour, as well as the surrounding factors that influenced the occurrence of jaywalkers. This article presents an analysis of pedestrians' jaywalking near the marked crosswalk at the selected signalized midblock in Kuala Lumpur and the effects of traffic and road infrastructure on this act. A 150m area outside marked crosswalk was segmented into several sections to observe the number of pedestrians' crossing at each section during peak and off-peak period by the trained observers and video cameras. Data on vehicle volume and the road infrastructure characteristics such as the presence of median, building entrance, side fence, vegetation on median and the presence of bus/taxi stop at each section was also recorded during field observation. The effect of traffic and road infrastructure which influenced the number of jaywalkers at each section were examined using negative binomial regression. Based on the observation of the pedestrian crossings, the highest percentage of pedestrians' jaywalking near marked crosswalk was 62% during peak hours and 55% during off-peak hours. Three factors which significantly influenced the pedestrians' jaywalking were pedestrian volume, the presence of building entrance, and the installation of fences. The result of this study suggested an appropriate locating the marked crosswalk nearest to the building entrance, provided with side fencing for channelization to minimize the number of jaywalkers at the signalized midblock.



