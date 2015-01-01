|
Martín-Rodríguez A, Tornero-Aguilera JF, López-Pérez PJ, Clemente-Suarez VJ. Sustainability 2022; 14(1): e168.
Loneliness is a distressing feeling that can be a barrier to a student’s development and affect their mental health. This research aimed to analyse the effects of loneliness on psychological and behavioral factors among students aged 12–19 years in Spain. Loneliness, experiential avoidance, psychological inflexibility, physical activity, mobile phone use, and smoke habits were analysed in a sample of 110 men and 122 women assigned into two groups depending on their loneliness levels: higher loneliness group (HLG) and lower loneliness group (LLG).
adolescence; experiential avoidance; loneliness; physical activity; psychological inflexibility