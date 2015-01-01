Abstract

This study considers relationships among leadership styles and skills (sustainability leadership, innovation leadership and sustainable innovation) as drivers of sustainable innovation capability in the Michelin-starred restaurant context. The study used semi-structured qualitative interviews with a sample of nine chefs in Germany. The purpose was to examine the impact of sustainability and leadership on the innovation management of Michelin-starred chefs and to determine crucial aspects impacting haute cuisine innovations. Following earlier research, the findings indicate that a holistic view of sustainability is held by high-end chefs in this sector with considerations for the four main pillars (environmental, social, economic, cultural). Leadership style was seen as key to innovation management in the haute cuisine context. However, the interviews revealed that the issue of environmental sustainability was perceived to be of lessor significance when considering innovations in haute cuisine, due to customer expectations and insufficient legislation or government incentives. The external factors of market demand, involvement by a variety of stakeholders, and guest values/needs were viewed as key determinants of innovation type, success and directions. The internal factors of fitting with the business vision, brand loyalty of consumers, and employee skills and engagement were identified as key drivers of innovation decisions and success.

