Abstract

In this work, to clarify the impact of electric bicycle drivers' risky driving behavior on driving safety, we used multiple regression analysis methods combined with a questionnaire survey of residents of the city of Guilin, China. We studied the impact of the two dimensions of safety knowledge and safety attitude on risky driving behavior, and identified the differences in the impact of these two dimensions from the perspective of personal characteristics. Through modeling analysis, we found that "responsible attitude" and "group behavior attitude" explain 62.4% of the variation in aggressive behavior; 48.5% of the variation in negligent behavior is caused by "age", "safety knowledge" and "responsible attitude"; and 52% of the variation in violations is caused by "age", "violation attitude" and "group behavior attitude". The results show that "group behavior attitude" affects the occurrence of aggression; that safety knowledge has a significant negative impact on unintentional negligence but has no significant effect on deliberate violations and aggression; and that the difference in risky driving behavior is mainly manifested in "age", "gender", "violation" and "accident experience".

