Abstract

Kerb is an integral part of road infrastructure and performs several important functions, including providing stability to the edges of the road and providing effective drainage. Their performance can significantly influence the behaviour and service life of a road. The design conditions, construction materials and their sustainability can be important to assess from an asset management and sustainable construction point of view even though this area has been paid limited research attention in the past. This paper reviews the available literature on the design and construction considerations for kerbs and critically analyses them with a special focus on sustainable construction practice. The different materials commonly used around the world for the construction of kerb in terms of their properties, failure and available design guidelines have been discussed along with their management practice. Special situations, such as expansive soil movement and tree root-related problems, have also been considered, and the current guidelines for designing in such situations have also been discussed. A carbon footprint and sustainability analysis has been conducted on the current practice of using natural aggregate concrete and compared against several potential alternatives. The review of the design process indicated that the current practice relies on over-simplified design procedures and identified scopes for improvement, especially with the incorporation of mechanical behaviour of the material being used in construction. The carbon footprint and sustainability analysis indicated that the use of alternative materials could result in significant savings in the kerb construction industry’s carbon footprint.

