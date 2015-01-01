Abstract

BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment recurrence has a significant negative impact on child well-being and may indicate low effectiveness of child protection services (CPS). In South Korea, 10.4% of child maltreatment cases in 2016 had previous CPS involvement. Identifying and understanding significant predictors of child maltreatment re-reports and recurrence has been a critical task in maltreatment research. However, this task has rarely been attempted in South Korea.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine child maltreatment re-reports and recurrence among children involved in CPS in Korea, identify correlates of child maltreatment re-reports and recurrence with predictors, and explore the consistency or inconsistency of correlates between re-reports and recurrence.



METHODS: The present study analyzed 5349 case records from the National Child Maltreatment Data System, which included information collected by Korean CPS regarding maltreatment, child, parent or perpetrator, and service characteristics.



RESULTS: Results showed that the recurrence rate was 5.9% over the two-year period. In contrast to previous studies, neglect was not found to be a significant predictor of recurrence. Perpetrators' problem-solving skills and survival stress, as well as children's disability status, were significant predictors of recurrence. Receiving welfare assistance was a significant predictor of re-reports (AOL = 1.42, p < 0.01) but not a significant predictor of recurrence.



CONCLUSION: Compared to other empirical studies conducted in several countries, we found similarities and differences regarding predictors of child maltreatment re-reports and recurrences. The results reiterate the importance of family intervention to prevent maltreatment recurrence.

Language: en