Al-Yagon M, Garbi L, Rich Y. Child Psychiatry Hum. Dev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
35064393
To understand children's resilience to ongoing violent border attacks (low PTSD symptoms and internalizing/externalizing behavior problems, and high sense of coherence-SOC), this study examined a multidimensional model of protective resources. This model comprised factors at the family level (fathers'/mothers' coping strategies and SOC) and at the individual level (children's coping strategies and attachments with father/mother). Participants were 251 Israeli father-mother-child triads living near the border with Gaza (children ages 9-12 years). Preliminary analyses indicated children's prevalence of clinical PTSD was 6%. SEM analyses revealed the theoretical model's high fit with empirical data, χ(2)(1) = .00, p = .99, CFI = 1, TLI = 1, SRMR = .00, RMSEA = .00 [90% CI (.00,.00)]. More significant paths emerged between fathers' coping resources and children's resilience measures than for mothers' coping resources.
PTSD; Resilience; Mothers; War; Attachment; Coping; Border attacks; Fathers; Internalizing/externalizing behaviors; Sense of coherence