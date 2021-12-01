Abstract

BACKGROUND: Skateboarding is a popular sport and U.S. trauma centers care for a significant number of skateboard-related injuries (SRIs). However, injury prevention strategies are still underdeveloped. This study was designed to compare the epidemiology, type, and location of skateboard injury as well as the use and influence of protective gear over two time periods.



METHODS: This is a retrospective National Trauma Data Bank study including all patients with SRIs between 2007and 2016. Study groups were divided into two 5-year periods: 2007-2011 and 2012-2016. The incidence and severity of traumatic brain injury (TBI), as well as the compliance and effectiveness of protective gear and skate parks, was assessed in various age groups in the two study periods using univariable and multivariable analyses. Univariable analysis was used to compare the two study periods, logistic regression analysis was performed to identify independent predictors of head injury and severe TBI.



RESULTS: 24,903 patients presented with SRIs: 10,594 from 2007 to 2011 and 14,309 from 2012 to 2016. Helmet use was low in both periods (5.7% and 5.4% respectively). The incidence of severe TBI (head AIS≥3) did not change significantly during the two periods (31.6% vs. 30.8%, p = 0.162). In children with severe TBI, there was no significant difference in helmet use across all ages, (10.4% vs. 11.5%, p = 0.467; 6.4% vs. 6.5%, p = 0.753; 4.2% vs. 3.7%, p = 0.201, respectively) with the lowest usage in the older than 16 years age group. On logistic regression, male gender (OR 1.526, 95% CI 1.372-1.698, p<0.001) was associated with increased odds of severe TBI, while helmet use (OR 0.534, 95% CI 0.455-0.627, p<0.001) and injuries at skate parks (OR 0.584, 95% CI 0.541-0.630, p<0.001), near home (OR 0.465, 95% CI 0.418-0.518, p<0.001), and public buildings (OR 0.386, 95% CI 0.440-0.541, p<0.001) were associated with reduced odds of severe TBI.



CONCLUSIONS: Helmet use in patients with SRIs is low in all pediatric age groups. Helmet use and skate parks are protective against severe TBI. Older age children and male gender are at increased risk of severe TBI after skateboard-related injuries, and more targeted preventive education and legislation are needed.

