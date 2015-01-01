Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Identifying factors associated with peri and post-partum intimate partner violence (IPV) may facilitate prioritizing women for psychosocial support.



METHODS: Pregnant women in Kenya were asked about IPV by their current partner at baseline (screening), during pregnancy and at 6 weeks and 6 months post-partum. IPV was defined as being physically hurt or forced to participate in sexual activities or being threatened or frightened by a partner.



RESULTS: Among 502 women (11.8% HIV-positive) enrolled during pregnancy and successfully followed for 6 months post-partum, 430 (85.7%) reported never experiencing IPV, 32 (6.4%) reported IPV at least once in their lifetime but not in the past 6 months, and 31 (6.2%) reported IPV in the past 6 months but not in the past month. During pregnancy and post-partum, 61 (12.2%) reported incident IPV. Women who at baseline reported IPV in the past 6 months were at 2.7-fold higher odds of experiencing IPV peri- and post-partum (OR=2.77; 95%CI: 1.17, 6.53; p=0.020) compared to women who had never experienced IPV. This association remained significant in multivariable analysis.



CONCLUSION: Screening for recent IPV during antenatal care visits may be an effective means to identify women at highest risk of IPV and offer targeted prevention interventions.

Language: en