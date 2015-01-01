|
Baldwin R, Miller PG, Coomber K, Patafio B, Scott D. Int. J. Drug Policy 2022; 101: e103581.
35065451
BACKGROUND: Children are often exposed to increased rates of secondary harm such as physical harm, motor vehicle incidents, maltreatment, and neglect because of others' or their own alcohol consumption. Alcohol supply reduction, or alcohol control policies, are often enacted to mitigate alcohol harms within the community. The current systematic narrative review aims to synthesise recent literature that examines how alcohol supply reduction policies impact the physical health, mental health, and offending behaviour of children and adolescents.
Children; Adolescents; Review; Alcohol policy; Harm outcomes