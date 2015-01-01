|
Citation
|
Tiruneh CM, Belachew A, Mulatu S, Emiru TD, Tibebu NS, Abate MW, Nigat AB, Belete A, Walle BG. Ital. J. Pediatr. 2022; 48(1): e12.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35063000
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Burn is one of the leading causes of preventable death and disability every year in low and middle-income countries, which mainly affects those aged less than 15 years. Death from burn injuries carries the most significant losses, which often have grave consequences for the countries. Even though data from different settings are necessary to tackle it, pieces of evidence in this area are limited. Thus, this study was aimed to answer the question, what is the Magnitude of Mortality? And what are the factors associated with mortality among burn victim children admitted to South Gondar Zone Government Hospitals, Ethiopia, from 2015 to 2019? METHODS: Institutional-based cross-sectional study design was used to study 348 hospitalized burn victim pediatrics', from 2015 to 2019. A simple random sampling method was used. Data were exported from Epidata to SPSS version 23 for analysis. Significant of the variables were declared when a p-value is < 0.05.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Children; Mortality; Burn injuries; Ethiopia; South Gondar