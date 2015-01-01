Abstract

BACKGROUND: Burn is one of the leading causes of preventable death and disability every year in low and middle-income countries, which mainly affects those aged less than 15 years. Death from burn injuries carries the most significant losses, which often have grave consequences for the countries. Even though data from different settings are necessary to tackle it, pieces of evidence in this area are limited. Thus, this study was aimed to answer the question, what is the Magnitude of Mortality? And what are the factors associated with mortality among burn victim children admitted to South Gondar Zone Government Hospitals, Ethiopia, from 2015 to 2019? METHODS: Institutional-based cross-sectional study design was used to study 348 hospitalized burn victim pediatrics', from 2015 to 2019. A simple random sampling method was used. Data were exported from Epidata to SPSS version 23 for analysis. Significant of the variables were declared when a p-value is < 0.05.



RESULT: The mortality rate of burn victim children in this study was 8.5% (95% CI = 5.5-11.4). Medical insurance none users burn victim children were more likely (AOR 3.700; 95% CI =1.2-11.5) to die as compared with medical insurance users, burn victim children with malnutrition were more risk (AOR 3.9; 95% CI = 1.3-12.2) of mortality as compared with well-nourished child. Moreover, electrical (AOR 7.7; 95% CI = 1.8-32.5.2) and flame burn (AOR 3.3; 95% CI = 1.2-9.0), total body surface area greater than 20% of burn were more likely (AOR 4.6; 95% CI 1.8-11.8) to die compared to less than 20% burn area and burn victim children admitted with poor clinical condition at admission were four times (AOR 4.1, 95% CI = 1.3-12.0) of mortality compared to a good clinical condition.



CONCLUSION: The mortality among burn victim children was higher than most of the studies conducted all over the world. Medical insurance none users, being malnourished, burned by electrical and flame burn, having total body surface area burnt greater than 20%, and having poor clinical condition at addition were significantly associated with mortality of burn victim pediatrics. Therefore, timely identification and monitoring of burn injury should be necessary to prevent mortality of burn victim pediatrics.

Language: en