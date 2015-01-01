Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is abundant evidence linking long working hours among physicians with adverse health effects; however, most studies have focused on medical residents. In Japan, obstetrician/gynaecologists (OB/GYNs) work the longest hours, yet no studies have investigated potential relationships between excessive overtime and depression and suicidal ideation within this population. AIMS: To investigate the relationship between long working hours and depression and suicidal ideation among OB/GYNs in Japan.



METHODS: We administered a survey questionnaire to OB/GYNs and received 919 valid responses. Multivariate logistic regression was performed with depression and suicidal ideation as the outcome variables and number of working hours per week, gender, age, marital status, hospital type and geographical area type as the explanatory variables.



RESULTS: Sixteen per cent of the participants were depressed, and 3% reported suicidal ideation. Working 100 or more hours per week increased the odds for both depression and suicidal ideation [odds ratio (OR): 2.08 (95% confidence interval {CI}: 1.07-4.05, P = 0.03); and OR: 7.03 (95% CI: 1.95-25.38, P < 0.001), respectively].



CONCLUSIONS: The results suggest that the Japanese Government should vigorously promote physicians' work-style reform, so that a lowered upper limit of overtime hours will be enforced from 2024 to improve physicians' health and patients' safety.

