|
Citation
|
Ishikawa M. Occup. Med. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35064662
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: There is abundant evidence linking long working hours among physicians with adverse health effects; however, most studies have focused on medical residents. In Japan, obstetrician/gynaecologists (OB/GYNs) work the longest hours, yet no studies have investigated potential relationships between excessive overtime and depression and suicidal ideation within this population. AIMS: To investigate the relationship between long working hours and depression and suicidal ideation among OB/GYNs in Japan.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Japan; Depression; physician; suicide ideation; working hour