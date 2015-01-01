|
Citation
|
Forbes-Amrhein MM, Gensel AJ, Cooper ML, Karmazyn B. Pediatr. Radiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35064325
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Rib fractures in young children are strongly associated with nonaccidental trauma (NAT). Costochondral junction (CCJ) fractures are unique with most being identified in the healing phase on radiographs. NAT-associated CCJ fractures, therefore, may be underdiagnosed. Improved diagnoses of CCJ fractures may lead to better identification of NAT.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Fracture; Radiography; Child abuse; Computed tomography; Infants; Costochondral junction; Magnetic resonance imaging; Nonaccidental trauma; Rib