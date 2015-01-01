Abstract

This paper aims to provide a review of the electrically assisted bicycles (also known as e-bikes) used for recovery of the rider's physical and physiological information, monitoring of their health state, and adjusting the "medical" assistance accordingly. E-bikes have proven to be an excellent way to do physical activity while commuting, thus improving the user's health and reducing air pollutant emissions. Such devices can also be seen as the first step to help unhealthy sedentary people to start exercising with reduced strain. Based on this analysis, the need to have e-bikes with artificial intelligence (AI) systems that recover and processe a large amount of data is discussed in depth. The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines were used to complete the relevant papers' search and selection in this systematic review.

Language: en