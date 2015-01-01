Abstract

Despite the emergence of unique opportunities for social-industrial growth and development resulting from the use of the Internet of Things (IoT), lack of a well-posed IoT governance will cause serious threats on personal privacy, public safety, industrial security, and dubious data gathering by unauthorized entities. Furthermore, adopting a systemic governance approach, particularly for the IoT innovation system, requires a precise clarification on the concept and scope of IoT governance. In this study, by employing the Structural Equation Modeling (SEM) approach, the role of governance in the Iran IoT innovation system is investigated. Contacting respondents across the seven industries, including Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Healthcare, Transportation, Oil and Gas, Energy, Agriculture, and Banking over the course of three months, the authors performed statistical analysis on 319 fulfilled questionnaires using SPPS and Smart PLS software.



FINDINGS show that all IoT-related TIS processes have been affected by IoT governance functions. The main result of this study is the proposition of particular governance functions, including policy-making, regulation, facilitation, and service provision with more notable impact on the indicators of the key processes in the IoT-based TIS.

Language: en